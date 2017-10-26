Baloch meets ulema, mashaikh

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said Ulema and Mashaikh would have to come forward once again to lead the nation and foil the conspiracies in the country to abolish the laws with regard to the belief of Khatm-e-Nubuwwat.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema and Mashaikh led by Ulema and Mashaikh Rabita Council Chairman Khwaja Moeenud Din Mehboob Koreja at Mansoora on Wednesday, Liaqat Baloch said the government so far had neither made public the report of the official committee headed by Raja Zafrul Haq on the sensitive issue nor exposed and punished the elements who tried to change the legislators’ oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.

The JI leader said the government was gravely mistaken if it thought that nation would forget the issue with the passage of time. Liaqat Baloch said unless and until, the culprits were handed down stringent punishment and the rulers disowned them, the matter would not be closed and a fresh drive on the issue would emerge with greater vigour.