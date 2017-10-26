Groundwater protection act-2017 draft

LAHORE :Punjab Irrigation Department has prepared draft for groundwater protection act 2017 with a view to restricting unbridled use of underground water.

Stressing the need of legislation to rationalised use of groundwater Secretary Irrigation Punjab Asadullah Khan at a seminar said provincial irrigation department is working with other departments and stakeholder for consultation on the draft to address the problem in urban areas.

He said 1.2 million tube-wells have been installed in the province and 40 percent of irrigation requirements are being met through groundwater. Minister visits Police Lines Hospital site: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said Wednesday Police Lines Hospital, Lahore would be equipped with latest machinery before formal inauguration.

He said procurement of the medical equipment is under process. A 40 beds hospital would become a model health facility. He stated this while talking to the media after visiting the hospital at Lahore Police Lines.

DIG Operations Dr Ashraf Haider, CEO Health Lahore Dr Yadullah, MS and senior police officials were present there. He said that he is visiting the hospital to assess the needs of the hospital. He directed to set-up khidmatgar counter and patient referral system with the collaboration of Rescue-1122 for patients.

DIG Operation Dr Ashraf Haider said police lines hospital would extend treatment and diagnostic facilities to the police officials and their families and they would be facilitated without facing any rush of general hospitals.