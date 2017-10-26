Expats’ cases to be heard on fast track: LHC CJ

LAHORE :Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah met an Oversees Pakistanis Commission (OPC) delegation headed by its Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti.

The chief justice said that the cases of overseas Pakistanis would be heard on fast track. He said that 790 cases of overseas Pakistanis pending in the district courts would be decided expeditiously. He said that overseas Pakistanis might get benefit of the recently launched mobile application by LHC for updates on their cases pending in the LHC.

OPC Commissioner Afzal Bhatti expressed gratitude and lauded the cooperation extended by the chief justice of Lahore High Court regarding early disposal of pending court cases of overseas Pakistanis. He said that instructions to the subordinate judiciary regarding quick disposal of the cases had provided substantial relief to expatriate Pakistanis as they came to Pakistan for a shorter period of time and could not continue pursuing their cases due to shortage of time.

He appreciated the designation of special courts for expatriate Pakistanis at the district level and said it was a major development regarding swift decisions of the cases. The commissioner also apprised the meeting of the performance of OPC and the steps being taken for early redress of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

foolproof security: SP Mujahid and Dolphin Squad Wednesday directed the Dolphin force to ensure comprehensive patrolling and foolproof security during the cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He was addressing a ceremony at Qurban Lines. He said the role of Dolphin force was very important to curb street crimes. car thieves nabbed: Anti Vehicles Lifting Staff Sadar Division arrested three car thieves and recovered 30 cars from their possession.

The arrested car thieves were identified as Irfan, Mazhar Iqbal and Habib-ur-Rehman. drug peddlers: CIA Sadar arrested four drug trafficker and recovered eight kilogram charas from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Abdul Rehman, Arshad, Farhan and Adnan. Man dies: A 28-year-old man was run over and killed by a speeding truck in the Sattukatla police area on Wednesday.

Victim Yousaf was on his way on Defence Road at Valencia Town when a speeding truck (AJK-6393) hit him from behind and he died. Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a case.