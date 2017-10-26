Health caucus for citizens’ inclusion in policy-making

LAHORE :Inclusion of citizens' voices is inevitable in decision making for quality service delivery at primary healthcare services, said Hina Pervaiz Butt at a meeting held in a local hotel on Wednesday.

The objective of the meeting was to identify strategic goals of the Caucus related to citizens’ demands for better service delivery at BHUs. The meeting was attended by the members of the Punjab Assembly from the PML-N, PTI and PPP. Members of the Health Caucus said that monitoring systems needed to be improved for better feedback on health service delivery across the province.

It was also shared that under the current health scheme for the province, a number of hospitals and trauma centres with state-of-the-art facilities were being built in South Punjab. The issues, including provision of ambulances and improved infrastructure, separate washrooms for men and women, provision of fully functional ultrasound machines and improvement in accessibility to healthcare facilities were identified as key priority areas for the Caucus for the quality of health services across all BHUS at Punjab.