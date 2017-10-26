Dacoits arrested; 236 booked for traffic violations

LAHORE :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) foiled three dacoity attempts, registered 236 cases against commuters who paid no heed to traffic rules and arrested one drunkard for disturbing public peace.

PHP post Jamkey Cheema on receiving information conducted picket and arrested one dacoit Yousaf, recovered cash Rs50,000, one mobile phone, two motorcycles, one pistol and eight bullets from his possession.

Moreover, PHP post Sukh Chain arrested eight dacoits Zaffar Iqbal, Kashif Nadeem, M Nawaz, Imtiaz, Tahir Mehmood, Qasim Hussain, M Asif and recovered from them six pistols, 22 bullets and patrolling post Glottian Morr during picket stopped two motorcycles but they fled away after that PHP team chased and arrested four culprits and recovered one pistol and two bullets.

Furthermore, PHP registered 236 cases against traffic violators. While seized six motorbikes, on using fake registration or green number plates. Moreover, PHP team arrested one drunkard person and arrested 18 culprits on fixing prohibited gas cylinder.