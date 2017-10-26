Audition for mega feature film start

LAHORE :Bahoo Films, the creators and producers of the Punjabi movie “Maula Jatt” have announced starting the auditions for their sixth masterpiece mega feature film project “LPD”.

Talking to The News on Monday, the CEO of Bahoo Films, Muhammad Muttaqi said his father Muhammad Sarwar Bhatti, the producer of “Maula Jatt” has given Bahoo Films Corporation the name and the status and such a magnificent legacy that it is an honour and a very huge responsibility for me simultaneously to take this legacy towards the new and high dimensions.

Muttaqi pointed out that “Maula Jatt” rights are reserved. He maintained that we are the owners of “Maula Jatt” and still if someone is insistent on infringing our rights is living in the fool’s paradise and they will face the legal implications and time will clear their illiteracy and ignorance. Crime and supporting crime are equally punishable offences, he added.

Muttaqi continued that from the downfall of the film industry and now the efforts for its revival, there are few things which hadn’t been addressed so far the way they should have been addressed. Our film industry reached the heights of success and admiration after the 1947 because of those film producers who invested their lives with their money and intellect in their films but unfortunately the government has never supported our film industry the way it should have. The cinema owners earned a lot of money through films and the government collected unimaginably high taxes from films but never used those taxes in returning it to the film industry and producers.

The non-professional actors, writers and directors and their unethical behaviour caused the film industry’s decline and I still see some of those so-called writers and directors talking about the downfall of the film industry who were actually the cause of downfall of our film industry.

We have to change our attitude if we want to revive our film industry. I heartily believe that the film industry needs the government support. When the government will sit with senior film producers and youngsters of our film industry only then they will understand what can this film industry contribute to treasures of our nation.

Regarding the auditions for his upcoming project “LPD” the young CEO said that, we welcome all the talented people from all over the world who want to be the part of this mega project “LPD” must apply with full of their confidence and their abilities for the auditions. They must feel free to apply for the challenging roles in the film as Bahoo Films Corporation believes and always made superstars instead of kept on giving chances to the superstars because of their stardom ignoring the fact whether they qualify for the roles or not. We also welcome all the superstars who would like to give a shot in the auditions must contact us. We will select our team on the merit bases and will strictly follow the rules first before asking others to do so.