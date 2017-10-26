Plea against Sana returned

LAHORE :A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday returned an intra-court appeal seeking disqualification of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for his alleged anti-judiciary speeches, and asked the appellant to file afresh after making certain amendments.

The bench directed the appellant to remove the names of un-necessary respondents in the appeal. Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen Deputy Secretary Abbas Nasir had moved the appeal. He challenged a decision of a single bench that had dismissed a writ petition against Rana Sana by declaring it as not maintainable.

He submitted that the law minister gave derogatory remarks against the judge who conducted judicial inquiry into the 2014 Model Town incident. He said that Rana Sana by his remarks attempted to malign and scandalise the judiciary. He alleged that the law minister also violated his oath by scandalising state institution. He requested the court to declare Rana Sana ineligible to remain member of the assembly. Justice Shahid Karim on October 5 had dismissed as not maintainable a petition seeking disqualification of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for allegedly making speeches against judiciary. The judge had held that the court could not disqualify anyone on the basis of mere allegations and press clippings. The judge had observed that the petitioner could approach the Election Commission under the relevant law regarding disqualification of a parliamentarian.