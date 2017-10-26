Call to ensure couples pre-marriage thalassaemia test

LAHORE :Speakers at a seminar have highlighted the lack of awareness in Pakistan about a genetic blood disorder, thalassaemia, and called upon the government to take effective measures for compulsory pre-marriage blood screening test of couples for thalassaemia before entering into wedlock.

The seminar was organised here Wednesday by the Government College University Lahore Blood Donor Society (GCU-BDS) in collaboration with a non-government organisation (NGO), at the university’s Fazl-e-Hussain Reading Room, according to a press release issued here.

“Thalassaemia minor or carrier is not a disease and normally does not require any medical treatment, but when one carrier marries another; they could have a chance of having an offspring with thalassaemia major which is dreadful and fatal,” said NGO's Punjab coordinator Asif Hameed Butt while cautioning the students against the marriages of thalassaemia carriers. He said there were more than 17.6 million thalassaemia carriers in Pakistan, but only a handful of them had knowledge about this genetic disorder in them.

He said the NGO conducted a survey in a leading university in Pakistan, and it was astonishing for them that out of 800 students, only one student had got his blood screened for thalassaemia and majority of students had no knowledge about the disorder.

“The ratio of thalassaemia carriers is high in families where cousin marriages are common,” he added.

He said about six to seven thousand new cases of children’s birth with thalassaemia major are reported every year in Pakistan. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said prevention was the best solution, as with an average life expectancy of 12-16 years in Pakistan, thalassaemia major child had a very difficult and painful life to live.

“In order to survive, these children require regular monthly blood transfusions and chelation therapy to withdraw excessive iron from their bodies. An estimated sum of Rs180,000 is required for each child per annum, whereas bone marrow transplant, which is the only permanent treatment and has low success rate, costs millions of rupees,” he added.

The VC asked the students to act as volunteers in their families and areas, and raise awareness about this genetic disorder. “Students must use their social media accounts for spreading such positive messages instead of expressing negative thoughts and sharing useless posts,” he added.

GCU BDS Adviser Dr Babar Naseem also addressed the seminar and encouraged the students to go for blood screening test for thalassaemia. The seminar was followed by free camp where students of GCU were screened for thalassaemia minor.

accreditation: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab, celebrates a milestone as Punjab Public Health Agency's technical application has been reviewed at the General Assembly meeting of International Association of National Public Health Institutes (IANPHI), being held in Rome.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, the membership to Punjab Public Health Agency (PPHA) was approved after voting by the designated members of 82 countries who attended the General Assembly meeting. Furthermore, the PPHA was also asked to serve as the Secretariat for IANPHI Asia Chapter, which is an honour for Punjab. Recognising the rationale and scope of PPHA, the IANPHI accredited PPHA as an IANPHI associate member. The announcement came as over 200 public health leaders from around the world met in Rome, Italy, for the annual IANPHI meeting. This meeting serves as a unique platform for public health practitioners to exchange ideas and share strategies for collaboration in order to promote public health around the world. With this announcement, Pakistan solidifies its place among countries with established public health institutes.

Dr Shabnum Sarfraz, PPHA chief executive officer, called the membership of the organisation as a major public health milestone in the history of Punjab and Pakistan. She thanked the IANPHI for its support towards establishing PPHA as the public health advocate for the 110 million people of Punjab. IANPHI President Mauricio Hernandez-Avila congratulated the Pakistani team on securing the membership.

The IANPHI, based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, is an organisation of over 100 member organisations from 93 countries that prioritises public health for five billion people on six continents. The core purpose of IANPHI is to link and strengthen the government agencies responsible for public health by leveraging experience and expertise to build robust health systems.