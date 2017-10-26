Industrial units sealed over pollution

Lahore :On the instructions of Minister for Environment Begum Zakia Shah Nawaz, a number of industrial units have been sealed in the provincial metropolis for causing environmental pollution and as a preemptive measure to control smog. The industrial units which were sealed include Roshan Steel Mills located along Ring Road, Masood Steel Mills, Ring Road, Eastern Steel Mills, Ring Road, H-B Steel Mills, Cast Furnaces, Hassan Steel Mills, Mominpura, Babri Steel, Shahid Industry, Mominpura. According to Environment District Officer Riaz Ahmad, the industrial units were polluting the environment and violating environmental laws. Meanwhile, a crackdown on the smoke-emitting vehicles is going on with the help of traffic police.