Report sought in chief information head case

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to furnish a comprehensive report about appointment of Naseer Ahmad Bhutta as chief information commissioner.

As hearing started, Advocate Chaudhry Shoaib Saleem argued that the appointment of senior advocate and former parliamentarian Naseer Ahmad Bhutta as chief information commissioner had been made purely on political basis. He stated that Mr Bhutta was elected as MNA from Lahore in 2008 on PML-N ticket, which clearly showed that he had a long and very close association with the ruling party led by Nawaz Sharif.

He said the respondent was also president of PML-N Lawyers Forum and two days before his appointment as chief information commissioner, he resigned from the post of Pakistan’s additional attorney general, a post which was given to him in 2013 by ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The petitioner-lawyer pointed out that a number of applications of the right to information were pending with the chief information commissioner and being a political boss of the commission, the respondent (Bhutta) can hamper access to information in important cases.

He pleaded that, under Section 5 of the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act, 201, the commissioner shall not hold any other public office or any other office of profit or be connected with any political party and shall not engage himself in any business or profession.

The lawyer alleged that the appointment of Mr Bhutta had been made to gain certain political objectives. He prayed to the court to set aside the appointment being illegal and without lawful authority. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah directed a law officer to submit a reply on behalf of the government by November 13.