41 policemen penalised

LAHORE :DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf awarded punishments of different kind to 41 officers and officials, including 4 current and 23 former SHOs, during an orderly room on Wednesday.

The punishments included dismissal from service, suspension and censure over corruption, lessening offence, delay in registration of FIR, poor performance, misuse of power and patronage of land mafia.

The DIG dismissed four former SHOs Attaullah, Ikram, Shahid Ali and Safdar Abbas from service over corruption and patronage of land mafia. In-charge Soay Aasil SI Arif, constable Ghazanfar Ali, T/ASI Tahir Masood, head constable Qaisar Abbas and constable Tauqeer Akram were also dismissed from service.

The increment of SHO Garden Town Inspector Muhammad Javed has been stopped and his six-month service was cut. The punishment of censure was awarded to SHO Misri Shah SI Tehsin.

The DIG said Lahore police would be purged of the black sheep to provide justice to people and resolve their issues on priority basis. Campaign: The City Traffic Police have started another awareness campaign "Pehlay Zindagi (life first)" to sensitise the citizens about giving clear passage to emergency vehicles.

The Traffic police also distributed pamphlets among the road users on The Mall. The chief traffic officer (CTO) also directed the wardens to make way clear for ambulances, fire brigade vehicles other such traffic through wireless system from one crossing to another. He appealed to the citizens to help save lives of people in emergencies.

IG: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to ensure implementation of the welfare policy without any delay.

He also urged them to start new welfare projects in their respective regions and districts. The IG also asked the RPOs and DPOs to personally monitor affairs of the welfare branches to minimise chances of delay in the welfare cases of employees. Meanwhile, he directed the officers concerned to utilise all possible resources to provide foolproof security to the cricketers and spectators.