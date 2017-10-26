Resolution for strict law against acid attack

LAHORE :The PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt Wednesday submitted a resolution in PA Secretariat over the acid throwing incident in DHA in which a girl received severe burns.

Demanding immediate arrest of the accused Asmat Ullah who threw acid on a girl named Benish who refused his marriage proposal, Hina Pervaiz Butt also pressed the government to bear all the expenditures of her treatment. According to Hina, 25 percent face of the girl has been burnt in the acid attack.

The PML-N legislator also stated that such incident was highly condemnable and said the government must do strict legislation to prevent such occurrences and give exemplary punishment to the elements involved in the heinous act.