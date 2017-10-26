Opposition wants LDA decentralised

PA passes eight bills

LAHORE :Punjab Assembly Wednesday passed eight bills, including the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2017 with majority of vote after all the proposals of the Opposition were rejected.

The bills passed by the PA, including Dera Ghazi Khan Development Authority (Repeal) Bill 2017, Punjab Environment Protection (Amendment) Bill 2017, Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (Constitutions, Functions and Powers) (Amendment) Bill 2017, Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill 2017, Punjab Ehtram-e- Ramazan (Amendment) Bill 2017, Parks and Horticulture Authority (Amendment) Bill 2017, Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2017 and Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Besides, the Punjab Medical Supplies Authority Bill 2017 was also introduced in the House. Mian Aslam Iqbal, the Opposition MPA while commenting on Parks and Horticulture Authority (Amendment) Bill 2017 stated that a juice shop owner in Liberty Market was showered special favours by the PML-N government.

He said that in most of the points of city, land was allotted to this specific shop owner without any advertisement or taking the House into confidence. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, the Opposition Leader while speaking during the question hour called for immediate decentralisation of Lahore Development Authority.

He said the LDA domain pertained to four districts, including Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana which clearly indicated the seizing of powers from local governments. He also said that as per the court ruling, local governments were to look after the issue related to their respective districts but while expanding the domain of LDA till Nankana, the people’s woes had multiplied. He said not only the LDA officials were charging money from the people of these districts in the name of fine but in order to address his grievances, a citizen had to cross a long distance to reach Lahore which added to his troubles. He stated that the LDA should be decentralised and the local governments should be given the power to address their issues.

Haroon Sultan Bokhari, the minister for housing and urban development agreed that the argument of the Opposition Leader carried weight and he would take up the matter with the officials of his department and brief the House about any decision taken in this regard.