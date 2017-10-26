Eight arrested as gang of robbers busted

The Sindh Rangers on Wednesday claimed to have arrested eight robbers who were allegedly involved in a number of bank heists and robberies at petrol pumps, markets and ATMs.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said the robbers were running an organised gang that was headed by Jahandad alias Jeddy, who was previously associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s unit office 44.

He said Jeddy extorted money from citizens, crawled party slogans on walls, and closed markets forcibly on directives of his party leaders. Jeddy had been heading the robber’s gang for the last 10 years, and was accused of assigning targets to his gang members and providing them weapons to commit robberies, he added.

The gang had carried out robberies in various parts of the city in an organised manner, the spokesman said. The spokesman identified six of the arrested men as Muhammad Faizan alias Mughla, Khurram, Waqar Malik, Abdullah, Muhammad Faraz alias Faizi, Adnan alias Kaana and Nadeem alias Podina.

The suspects had been handed over to police for legal proceedings, he added.