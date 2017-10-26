Govt told to file comments on PTI’s plea for making JIT reports public

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the provincial law officer to file comments on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf plea seeking unveiling of joint investigation teams’ reports compiled after probes into activities of Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch, former Fishermen Cooperative Society chairman Dr Nisar Morai and the Baldia factory fire case.

PTI leader Syed Ali Haider Zaidi had said in the petition that startling disclosures were made in the JIT reports regarding involvement of politicians in crimes such as killings and extortion. Concerned authorities were approached to obtain copies of the reports and for making them public but to no avail, the PTI official stated.

Uzair Baloch, tried by a military court under charges of espionage for Iranian intelligence agencies, had confessed his association with the Pakistan Peoples Party’s central leadership, including its women’s wing leader Faryal Talpur, said Zaidi.

He added that Baloch had admitted paying extortion amounts received from different department to Faryal. Besides, he also confessed killing several people on directives of the political party’s leadership as well as facilitating them in having private lands and properties vacated by threatening property owners, the PTI leader said.

Invoking Article 19-A of the constitution, the PTI leader asserted that the provincial and federal governments’ failure to publish such JIT reports is a violation of the citizens’ right to information.

Zaidi further maintained that content of JIT reports was of public importance as it related to crimes that had wide reaching implications on the public.

Further making the party’s case for disclosure of the reports, he observed that the print and electronic media, through various sources, had reported on JITs obtaining evidence suggesting involvement of various politicians in the crimes. “It is imperative that such persons are held accountable for their actions,” said the PTI leader.

“As long as the JIT reports are kept secret, the public will be left on the behest of these politicians who continue to silently exercise the influence they hold over them, whereas investigations launched against them [politicians] will go nowhere,” he argued.

Zaidi added that disclosure of the reports was important as there were allegations against state machinery being utilised to commit and cover-up the crimes. “People have the right to know if public resources were used for such activities,” the PTI official stated.

“The very purpose of constituting these JITs, i.e. to uncover the truth of these crimes, stands defeated if the reports are kept secret.” Zaidi said, adding that the JIT reports were required to be made public under provisions of the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2011.

“Families of those who fell victim to the Lyari gang-war, whose loved ones perished in the Baldia factory fire and other crimes, deserve justice; they should know who were the perpetrators of those crimes,” he added. The court was requested to publish and provide official copies of the reports prepared by the JITs in the cases.

At yesterday’s hearing, the provincial law officer sought time to file comments on the petition, submitting that the advocate general would himself appear in the case. Headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, the high court’s division bench directed the law officer to file comments on the petition and adjourned the hearing till November 10.