Lawyer to argue for maintainability of Safoora convicts’ pleas

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the counsel of five death row convicts to argue the maintainability of petitions filed by his clients against the capital punishment handed down by a military court in cases pertaining to the 2015 Safoora Goth bus attack and murders of police officials.

The convicts, namely Saad Aziz, Tahir Hussain Minhas, Mohammad Azhar Ishrat, Hafiz Nasir Ahmed and Asadur Rehman, were sentenced to death by a military court for killing 45 members of the Ismaili community and injuring several others in their bus on May 13, 2015.

The military court, however, did not prosecute three suspected facilitators – namely Naeem Sajid, Sultan Qamar Siddiqui and Hussain Omar Siddiqui – as the requisite nexus of their alleged offences based on religion or sect was not established to bring them in accordance with the Pakistan Army Act. The military authorities had sent back their cases with the request to conduct a speedy trial under the anti-terrorism law.

The petitioners’ counsel, Hashmat Habib, had told the SHC earlier that his clients were tried before a military court set up at the Malir Cantonment under the Army Act as part of the National Action Plan.

He said the petitioners were kept at the Karachi Central Jail, where they were provided with the appeal format to file it before the registrar of the Court of Appeals and the judge advocate general of the Army General Headquarters, adding that the appellants were informed of their appeals being rejected on July 25, 2016. Habib said they had moved filed appeals in the Lahore High Court that were turned down on October 3, 2016 on the matter of maintainability because the offence was committed and the trial conducted within the SHC’s jurisdiction.

He argued that the judgment passed by the military court was not maintainable in the eyes of law because the petitioners should not have been in the custody of the military authorities and tried under the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act (Act No II of 2015) or the Protection of Pakistan Act 2014, which now stood expired, as the petitioners did not belong to any terrorist organisation or group using the name of religion or sect, raise arms or wage a war against Pakistan, as decided by the joint investigation team.

He contended that the petitioners were illegally tried and that too in the absence of a counsel in violation of Article 10-A of the Constitution, as they were also kept incommunicado during their trial and investigation. Thus, their conviction was liable to be set aside, he added.

The lawyer claimed that the petitioners’ right to fair trial under Article 10-A had also been violated, adding that the Supreme Court had too held in one case that an accused could not be denied meeting his family under Note 7 appended to Section 73 of the Pakistan Army Act. The SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, directed the petitioners’ counsel to argue on the maintainability of the petitions at the next hearing on November 15.