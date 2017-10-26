MQM-P to observe day of mourning for slain member

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will observe a day of mourning today to register their protest against the killing of an office-bearer, Dr Naushad, in Hyderabad.

After the MQM-P member was shot dead in an attack on Wednesday, the party issued a statement criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government for failing to provide security to its leaders and workers “despite the fact that they were receiving threats and had been targeted previously as well".

The MQM-P said the provincial government had turned a deaf ear to its complaints and failed to take any sort of action to arrest the culprits. The party’s coordination committee also convened a session at its headquarters in the city’s Bahadurabad area and announced holding a Quran Khawani and prayers for the deceased at party offices across the province. Police officials said the attackers opened fire at Dr Naushad, who was also a veterinary doctor, when he stepped out of his car near his house on Hali Road after dropping off his children at school.