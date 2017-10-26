Another cop injured by muggers in North Karachi

Citizens’ apprehensions regarding safety in Karachi were lent further credibility on Wednesday as a policeman was shot and injured by robbers over resistance in North Karachi, the second such instance in the area in a span of three days.

The injured policeman was identified as 26-year-old Constable Zeeshan Abbas, currently deployed at the Razzakabad Police Training Centre, and the incident was reported in Sector 5-L of North Karachi.

Bilal Colony police SHO Mohsin Zaidi said Constable Zeeshan, son of Muhammad Afzaal, was walking back home after offering Isha prayers when two muggers on a motorcycle held him up at gunpoint.

As the constable tried to make a run for his house, the robbers opened fire and one of the bullets hit Zeeshan in the arm. With the constable immobilised, the muggers managed to take away Zeeshan’s phone and make an unhindered getaway. The constable was rushed to the Aga Khan University Hospital where doctors later declared his condition out of danger.

The Sindh police chief, AD Khowaja, had taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report, directing the SSP for District Central to investigate the case thoroughly. On Monday, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Azam, 50, suffered a bullet to one of his big toes when he tried to stop two muggers from robbing him of Rs200,000 that he had withdrawn from a bank in Sector 5/4-H of North Karachi.