British universities delegation visiting Karachi

Karachi: Students and professionals from Karachi and across Pakistan had the chance to meet some of the best British Universities, as part of the British Council Pakistan’s four-city Study UK Exhibition Tour. The annual tour has been hosted by the British Council Pakistan, which is the United Kingdom’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities.

The Study UK Exhibition has been touring Pakistan annually since 2014. It is open to the public, and offers young people and professionals who aspire to pursue higher education in the UK to meet UK-based representatives of British universities.

The representatives of the 17 British Universities spent the day meeting students, parents, career counsellors and education professional to provide guidance on study programmes, scholarships and living and studying in the UK.

The delegation visiting Karachi also attended a dinner hosted by the British Council Pakistan and British Deputy High Commission in Karachi, Pakistan.

Elin Burns, British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi and UK Director for Trade said – “The UK is a great place to study. UK qualifications are recognised internationally and are in huge demand by those seeking to improve their career prospects. As more and more Pakistani students gain UK qualifications, they have a chance to contribute to the economic prosperity of Pakistan. I congratulate British Council for organising the Study UK Exhibitions, and encourage Pakistani students to visit the exhibitions to allow them to make informed decisions regarding their future prospects and career.”***