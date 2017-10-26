Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel appointed as acting MD BoK

Peshawar: Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel, EVP & Group Head Business, has been appointed by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Acting Managing Director of The Bank of Khyber till the appointment of permanent Managing Director.

He is a seasoned Banker having twenty five (25) years of diverse experience at leading financial institutions including as Executive Vice President since 2006 , first at Pak Oman Investment Company and then at United Bank Limited.

He earned an MSc in International Business & Management from University of Manchester, UK as a Chevening Scholar.He has also earned MBA in Finance from University of Toledo, Ohio, USA. In addition to working for Multinational and National Banks, Mr. Shahbaz Jameel has worked for Privatization Commission, Government of Pakistan for Banking Sector reforms.***