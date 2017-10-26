Govt focus on solar, biomass can reduce burden on national grid

LAHORE: Solar and biomass energies are environment friendly and cheaper. Sweden that is an oil rich country runs its entire public transport on gas produced from biomass. Germany having mild sun density leads world in solar power.

Pakistan produces more biomass than Sweden and its public transport is smaller than Sweden. Despite importing oil, Pakistan has not used this option for its public transport. Alternate energy solutions even at the household level have become economically viable and that has helped the present regime to overcome some power deficit without adding substantial generation in the system.

Of the four most used alternate energy sources, the upfront price of solar and biomass has come down substantially while wind and hydroelectricity systems are still expensive. Most of the progress in biomass and solar systems was initiated by the private sector, though Punjab government of late has established a solar park in Bahawalpur.

In biomass, the state has not taken any initiative but the private sector is moving on after finding biomass energy production feasible; if the right combination of biomass is used.

Industrialists are producing both solar and biomass energy on large scale to operate their production processes from these cheaper sources when available. Through hybrid engines they shift to conventional power in proportion to the reduction in supply of solar energy as the sun starts fading.

Numerous industries in Punjab are operating on this mode. Some of them sell additional solar power to the state owned distribution companies when solar power production reaches peak.

Shafqat Ali, the former president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is establishing a biomass plant at his farmhouse in Chakwal and intends to produce power and CNG from this source for his farm automobiles including tractors and cars.

He said he specifically visited Sweden to learn the way Swedish government produces huge quantity of methane gas from the biomass that is enough to run its entire public transport fleet. He said what surprised him the most was that the government of Sweden is also operating a train on biomass produced gas.

“We in Pakistan produce small quantities of gas in villages from biogas plants from animal manure and use it as kitchen fuel only,” he said. The Swedes in their biomass plant use only 50 percent animal manure and mix it with 20 percent table waste (the leftover food in houses and hotels); they then add 20 percent vegetable and fruit waste and 10 percent slaughter house waste.

He said with this formula the quantity of gas produced is 10 times higher than the gas produced using animal manure only. Solar energy player Mian Shaharyar said the thrust on solar power increased as the cost of solar photovoltaic (PV).

He said solar prices have dropped so sharply that its upfront tariff has gone down from US cents 15 per unit to US cents 4 per units in Pakistan in 2016. The Indians, he added, have signed agreements with the private sector to provide solar power at US cent 3.5 per unit and now Dubai is developing a 800MW PV project with a power purchase agreement signed at less than three US cents per kW hour.

He said globally the households are rapidly shifting to solar power that is available 24/7 with the assistance of innovative long-life storage batteries. These batteries, he added are charged during the day by the sunlight.

“These batteries are charged if required during the night by the normal state supplied power,” Shaharyar added. Those who could invest in higher storage capacity did not need normal power supply at all. This reduced the dependence of most affluent households on grid power. Since the affluent households also consume more power than the poorer segments of the society, it has substantially reduced the burden on the national grid.

He said Bangladesh was the first country in the region that empowered its poor with solar energy with the assistance of the World Bank. Today, he added there were over two million solar systems installed in the residential sector alone.

Shahryar said no scientific survey of solar energy penetration has been made yet, but it was estimated that at least 1.5 million households were partially using solar power and around 200,000 houses were totally converted.