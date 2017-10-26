FPCCI to help taxpayers in filing returns independently

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will help taxpayers in filing their annual income tax returns and wealth statements without the help of tax practitioners, a statement said on Wednesday.

The apex trade body said it is organising a workshop on October 27 to create awareness among the taxpayers to discharge their liabilities of filing annual income tax returns and declaration of assets.

Dr Iqbal Thaheem, secretary general of the FPCCI, said that the objective of the workshop is to create awareness among the taxpayers about the recent changes made in the returns and statements and facilitate them in filing their returns and discharging their tax liability voluntarily and independently without seeking the help of tax practitioners / professionals.

The FPCCI workshop is the part of the ongoing awareness campaign of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to expand the number of filers and document the economy. A FBR team is constantly engaged with trade bodies and private sector, asking them to encourage their employees in discharging their liabilities, besides apprising them about the benefits of filing returns.

Due to the FBR efforts, the number of tax returns filed for the tax year 2017 as of October 18, 2017 has reached 406,310 as compared to 192,059 filed during the same period of the last year.

The FBR hope massive increase in returns filing, as the last date for salary persons and business individuals is October 31 and for corporate entities December 31. Besides, the income tax returns filed for the tax year 2016 reached 1.3 million, which was as low as 0.88 million in the tax year 2013.