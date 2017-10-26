KCCI rejects FBR’s access to bank accounts

KARACHI: Business community on Wednesday supported the banking sector’s objection to sharing of account holders' data with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“We, the business and industrial community of Karachi, fully appreciate and support commercial banks’ reasonable reluctance to give FBR online access to information about account holders as they (the banks) rightly fear that the sensitive information will be misused,” Muffasar Atta Malik, president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said in a statement.

Section 165A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 authorises FBR to retrieve data of transactions from banks. Besides, banks are also required to provide FBR with an online access to their central database containing details of account holders and all the transactions made in their accounts.

Malik said the business and industrial community would reject any attempt to implement the controversial provision of the ordinance. “If FBR exercises this power, it would only pave the way for harassment and bribery.”

KCCI president said a recent meeting of Tax Reforms Implementation Committee reviewed possible actions against banks for their continuous refusal to share account holders information with the tax authorities.

Malik advised the State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Banks' Association not to succumb to the pressure being created by the federal government. He also warned that the access would discourage business community to maintain funds in banks.

“By giving access to account holders’ info, the efforts to document the businesses will be backtracked as it would encourage cash economy which has already picked up a lot of pace after the imposition of withholding tax on banking transactions,” he said. KCCI chief said the government should take action against tax evaders instead of penalising the existing taxpayers and raising the number of indirect taxes.

He said FBR claimed it maintains complete database of tax evaders, and has identified more than 800,000 tax evaders a long time ago, “but neither the details of the tax evaders were publicised nor any action was initiated, which clearly highlights the inefficiencies and incompetence at the FBR.”

“These tax evaders continue to live luxurious lives, use credit cards and frequently fly abroad but don’t pay any tax while the loyal taxpayers are constantly being overburdened and harassed due to massive discretionary powers and discriminatory taxation policies, which are devised in such a manner to target the business and industrial community of Karachi only,” he added.