MCB Bank’s Q3 net profit falls 20 percent

LAHORE: MCB Bank said on Wednesday its third quarter net profit fell 20 percent on lower capital gains booked during the period.

The bank also declared an interim cash dividend of Rs4.0/share for the nine months period ended September 30, 2017, which is in addition to Rs8.0/share interim dividends already paid to shareholders.

The bank in statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange said the capital gains during the third quarter stood at Rs859 million as compared to Rs3.4 billion in the corresponding period of last year, driving down non-interest income of the bank. Consequently, non-interest income of MCB was down 24 percent year-on-year to Rs4.4 billion.

Analysts said Net Interest Income (NII) of the bank improved 12 percent to Rs11.8bn which fared better than expectation even if it excludes the impact of NIB merger.

MCB booked provisions reversals of Rs540mn in 3Q2017 versus a reversal of Rs238mn in the same period last year. Improving macros and increasing recoveries has led to continued reversals for the bank. MCB has so far booked provisioning reversals of Rs1.9 billion in nine months of current year.

During the nine months period ended September 30, 2017, the posted profit before tax of Rs26 billion and profit after tax of Rs19.14 billion. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, PBT has decreased by 10.85 percent whereas PAT has increased by 9.83 percent due to reversal of prior year tax charges.

Net markup income of the bank was reported at Rs31.46 billion, down by 6.7 percent over corresponding period last year, owing to the maturity of high yielding bonds and low-interest rate environment.

To supplement its net interest margins, the bank remained focused on increasing its low cost deposit base by investing in higher yielding assets. On the non-markup income front, the bank reported a base of Rs13.86 billion - a growth of 16.8 percent over corresponding period last year.

The administrative expense base (excluding pension fund reversal) recorded an increase of 21.72 percent over corresponding period last year, mainly on account of NIB Bank Limited (NIB) merger with and into MCB Bank Limited in the third quarter of 2017.

The total asset base of the bank was reported at Rs1,309.46 billion reflecting a healthy increase of 24.50 percent over December 2016.

Analysis of the asset mix highlights that net investments have increased by Rs126.34 billion (+22.73%) with net advances increasing by Rs92.92 billion (+26.70%) over December 31, 2016. The coverage and infection ratios of the Bank were reported at 93.47 percent and 10.11percent, respectively.

On the liabilities side, the deposit base of the Bank recorded an exceptional increase of Rs181.07 billion (+23.17 percent) over December 2016 primarily on account of synergies materializing on account of merger.

“MCB Bank Limited continued to enjoy one of the highest CASA mixes in the banking industry of 93.45 percent with strategic focus on current deposits (+23.66 percent) and savings deposits (+21.34 percent) over December 2016,” it said in statement.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the period came to Rs16.86 as compared to Rs. 15.66 for the same period last year.

Return on Assets and Return on Equity were reported at 2.16 percent and 19.93 percent respectively, whereas book value per share stood at Rs116.54. “The bank remained a well-capitalized institution with a capital base well above the regulatory limits and Basel capital requirements,” the statement said. “While complying with the regulatory capital requirements, the bank has the highest cash dividend per share in the industry with regular interim dividends and remains one of the prime stocks traded in the Pakistani equity markets.”

Bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio is 17.34 percent against the requirement of 10.65 percent (including capital conservation buffer of 0.65 percent).