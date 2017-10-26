Copper steadies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sydney/Melbourne :London copper was steady on Wednesday, after hitting its highest in a week in the previous session, on encouraging prospects for economic growth in China, the world´s top consumer of metals.
China´s economy will likely grow 6.8 percent in 2017, topping the state target and accelerating for the first time in seven years, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, as Beijing walks a tightrope by containing debt and property risks without stunting economic growth.
"The positive sentiment created by recent economic data should see commodity prices remain supported," ANZ said in a research note. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent at $7,027 a tonne, at 0412 GMT, after rising 0.5 percent in the previous session when it touched a one-week high. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to 55,070 yuan ($8,292).
Sydney/Melbourne :London copper was steady on Wednesday, after hitting its highest in a week in the previous session, on encouraging prospects for economic growth in China, the world´s top consumer of metals.
China´s economy will likely grow 6.8 percent in 2017, topping the state target and accelerating for the first time in seven years, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, as Beijing walks a tightrope by containing debt and property risks without stunting economic growth.
"The positive sentiment created by recent economic data should see commodity prices remain supported," ANZ said in a research note. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent at $7,027 a tonne, at 0412 GMT, after rising 0.5 percent in the previous session when it touched a one-week high. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to 55,070 yuan ($8,292).
Comments