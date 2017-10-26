Copper steadies

Sydney/Melbourne :London copper was steady on Wednesday, after hitting its highest in a week in the previous session, on encouraging prospects for economic growth in China, the world´s top consumer of metals.

China´s economy will likely grow 6.8 percent in 2017, topping the state target and accelerating for the first time in seven years, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, as Beijing walks a tightrope by containing debt and property risks without stunting economic growth.

"The positive sentiment created by recent economic data should see commodity prices remain supported," ANZ said in a research note. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent at $7,027 a tonne, at 0412 GMT, after rising 0.5 percent in the previous session when it touched a one-week high. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to 55,070 yuan ($8,292).