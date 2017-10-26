Cotton unchanged

Karachi: Active trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,752/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,445/maund and Rs6,907/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said prices remained stable in the market despite some buyers being sidelined. “Quality of lint has deteriorated in Punjab due to weather conditions, so buyers are going behind the quality cotton and building their stocks,” he added.

A total of 30 transactions were recorded of around 33,000 bales at a price of Rs6,150 to Rs6,500/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Daharki, Saleh Pat, Rohri, Khairpur, Fazilpur, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Ahmedpur, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Yazman, Chichawatni, Layyah and Fort Abbas.