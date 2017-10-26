Gold down

Bengaluru :Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer dollar amid speculation over who will be the next U.S. Federal Reserve chief.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,274.91 an ounce by 0053 GMT.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell about 0.2 percent to $1,276.30 per ounce.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was up 0.2 percent at 93.992. * Asian shares trod water in early trade on Wednesday, while U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar got a lift following a report Republican senators were leaning towards John Taylor to be the next head of the Fed.

U.S. President Donald Trump used a luncheon with Senate Republicans on Tuesday to get their views on who he should tap to be the next head of the central bank, according to senators who attended.