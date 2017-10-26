Dollar strengthens

SINGAPORE: The dollar held near a three-month high versus the yen on Wednesday, underpinned by reports of Republican senators´ favouring John Taylor to become the next head of the Federal Reserve, while the Aussie dollar weakened after soft inflation data.

Taylor, a Stanford University economist, is seen as someone who may put the Fed on a path of faster interest rate increases compared to current Fed chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires next February.

The dollar last traded at 113.77 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day, but still within sight of Monday´s peak of 114.10 yen, which was the dollar´s highest since July 11."The market has started to price in a more hawkish Fed chair," said Roy Teo, investment strategist for LGT Bank in Singapore.

U.S. President Donald Trump used a luncheon with Senate Republicans on Tuesday to get their views on who he should pick to head the Federal Reserve, according to senators who attended. A source familiar with the matter said Trump polled the Republicans on whether they would prefer Taylor or current Fed Governor Jerome Powell for the job.

More senators preferred Taylor over Powell, the source said. Trump also said he was considering reappointing Yellen, the source said.