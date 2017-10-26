Palm oil rebounds

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday, supported by gains in overseas soyoil prices and a rise in October exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 2,787 ringgit ($658.55) a tonne by midday. Traded volumes stood at 28,005 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break.

"The rise in soyoils is supporting palm prices," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. Movements in related oils impact palm prices as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose by 0.3 percent on Wednesday. The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.4 percent on Wednesday.