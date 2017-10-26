Thu October 26, 2017
Business

October 26, 2017

Rupee falls

Rupee falls

The rupee edged down slightly on Wednesday due to some uptick in the demand for foreign exchange, currency dealers said.

The rupee ended 105.45 against the dollar in the interbank market as compared to Tuesday’s closing of 105.44.

The rupee gained in the open market, as it was traded at 107.20/50 for buying and selling against the dollar as compared to the previous levels of 105.20/50.

