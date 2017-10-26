Stocks rise on earnings despite technical glitches

Stocks ended higher on Wednesday boosted by corporate earnings, although trading was disrupted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for over two hours after technical issues prevented dealers from seeing updated quotations.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher strong financial results in oil, cement and banking sectors. “Institutional interest witnessed in the late session rally on reports of rising local cement prices, subdued political noise, speculations on likely stocks market package and higher global crude prices.”

The PSX’s benchmark KSE 100-share index gained 0.74 percent or 303.64 points to close at 41,595.32 points. The highest index of the day remained at 41,626.49 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,291.68 points. KSE-30 Index also rose 0.87 percent or 182.99 points to close at 21,133.86 points.

Turnover fell 41 million shares in a short trading session to 102.69 million shares. Trading value dropped to Rs5.43 billion from Rs6.76 billion while market capital narrowed to Rs8.53 trillion from 8.49 trillion. Out of 363 companies’ active in the session, 223 closed in green, 117 in red while 23 remained unchanged.

The PSX management suspended the trade at 2:10 pm, almost two and half hours earlier to routine close of the exchange. “All the TRE certificate holders are hereby informed that due to a technical fault in the trading and exposure management system, the trading system is not working properly,” it said in a notice.

Elixir Securities, in a post market note, said equities closed positive on a day that saw shortened trading hours due to a technical issue faced by the exchange. “Market opened positive and edged up during the day with stocks across key sectors eking out small gains and supporting the Index's upward climb,” it said.

“However, activity saw a similar lackluster trend of recent days, with a little over 100 million shares exchanging hands on KSE All Shares Index and small and mid caps occupying top slots on volumes board.” On the results front, earnings released by MCB Bank (up 0.9 percent) came a little higher than the market expectations. “We see selective interest and range bound trading for remainder of the week… investors would continue to closely monitor institutional flows to guess market direction while ongoing results season will keep their interest intact in select names,” Elixir Securities said.

Highest increase was recorded in shares of Khyber Tobacco XD, which rose Rs67.67 to Rs1,485.15/share, followed by Hinopak Motor that increased Rs30.41 to Rs1,075.86/share. Major decline was noted in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which fell Rs249 to Rs12,149/share, followed by Bata (Pak) that decreased Rs130 to Rs2,640/share. Significant turnover was recorded in stocks of Pak Elektron, Aisha Steel Mill, TRG Pak Ltd, Engro Polymer, Dost Steels Ltd, Fauji Foods Ltd, Fauji Foods (R), Bank of Punjab, Azgard Nine and Shabbir Tiles. Pak Elektron remained the volume leader with 15.11 million shares with an increase of 82 paisas to Rs71.20/share. It was followed by Aisha Steel Mill with 12.17 million shares with a drop of 18 paisas to Rs19.82/share. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts fell to 73.18 million shares from 96.80 million shares traded in the previous session.