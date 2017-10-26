Telenor Pakistan to shift to cloud computing in Jan

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan is shifting its network technology on cloud computing from January 2018 as they are investing money to shift their network to 4G technology by adding a site every hour.

On the eve of launching ‘Jo Har Pakistani Chahay’ on Wednesday, Telenor Pakistan chief executive officer Irfan Wahab told journalists that they had started sharing data with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for conducting forensic audit.

“Earlier, the FBR was not ready but now they have developed software and we are sharing our data online. When this exercise will be accomplished it will be shared accordingly,” he added.

Telenor Pakistan unveiled its brand philosophy ‘Jo Har Pakistani Chahay’ along with the forthcoming 4G expansion plans at the company’s headquarters, where the company’s top management briefed the media about their strategy.

Irfan Wahab said they invested $400 million to get 850 MHz spectrum and now they were spending more to modernise their network. “I cannot share the exact figure, but the expansion of network demonstrates that the money was utilised to achieve the desired results,” he added.

He said huge money transactions to the tune of four percent of the GDP happened in the country with the help of Easypaisa last year, which translated into over $10 billion on per annum basis.

To another query regarding the merger of towers and downsizing of employees, he said it was not the strategy of Telenor Pakistan to go for rampant merger for using towers, “so nothing was on the cards for slashing down our employees’ strength.”

Telenor Pakistan chief marketing officer Bilal Kazmi said, “It was time for us to step away from the race of the biggest and the best inPakistan, but rather empower every customer, every Pakistani.”

Telenor Pakistan chief technology officer Khurrum Ashfaque said, “Today, as we renew our brand mission in continuation of our efforts to empower our customers, we are set to expand the 4G/LTE footprint in Pakistan. We will also initiate building a 4.5G network rollout to cater to the ever growing needs of our customers and bring them the benefits of digital technology.”

The technology officer also said the company, apart from being the first telco in Pakistan to have cloud computing services, also has a high efficiency spectrum utilising all four 4 bands.

Since Telenor Pakistan’s 4G license acquisition in June 2016, it has rolled out over 3,000 LTE sites across more than 110 cities in Pakistan. Karachi alone has received more than 600 LTE sites with special arrangements – such as spectrum reframing and dual band usage – made for enhanced user experience of the city’s LTE customers.