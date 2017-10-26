LSM posts staggering 11.3 percent growth in July-August

KARACHI: Large scale manufacturing (LSM) sector posted a whopping 11.3 percent year-on-year growth during the first two months of the current fiscal year of 2017/18, as construction activities and growing consumer demand caused a pickup in industrial production.

“The production in Jul-Aug 2017-18 as compared to Jul-Aug 2016-17 have been significantly increased in food, beverages and tobacco, non-metallic mineral products, automobiles, iron and steel products and coke and petroleum products while decreased in fertilisers,” Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Wednesday.

PBS data showed that iron and steel production jumped 49.64 percent in July-August FY2018, followed by automobiles (30.82pc), non-metallic mineral products (19.64pc), wood products (18.43pc), engineering products (18.35pc), coke and petroleum products (16.3pc), leather products (14.79pc), food, beverages and tobacco (13.35pc), paper and board (11.78pc), pharmaceutical (11.04pc), electronics (5.44pc), chemicals (3.19pc), textile (0.58pc) and rubber products (0.48pc).

Fertiliser sector, however, slid 0.31 percent during the period under review. LSM output increased 8.54 percent for August as compared to the same month a year earlier and 2.44 percent compared with July 2017.

Government set a LSM growth rate target at 6.3 percent for the fiscal 2017/18. It stood at 5.7 percent in the last fiscal year. LSM constitutes 80 percent of manufacturing and 10.7 percent of GDP.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the country’s industrial sector has gained appreciable growth during the past couple of years on soft interest rate, ease in energy crisis and improved law and order situation.

“Meanwhile, the growing domestic consumption bolstered the production of the manufacturing sector,” SBP said in its annual economic report. “Despite all these gains, the industrial growth in Pakistan still lags behind its regional competitors.”

PBS calculates LSM data on statistics provided by Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), ministry of industries and provincial bureau of statistics.

Ministry of industries, measuring output trend of 36 items, recorded the highest 12.65 percent growth in July-August. Provincial bureau of statistics, counting production of 65 products, registered 7.19 percent increase.

OCAC, logging outputs of 11 oil and petroleum products, recorded a three percent rise in the first two months.

In August, production of billets and ingots surged 66.25 percent year-on-year to 460,000 tonnes, while other steel output increased 35.37 percent to 384,200 tonnes.

SBP termed the steel industry outlook positive due to strong growth in automobile production and infrastructure developments. “The trend of rising income levels would have a direct impact on the sales of consumer durables (of which steel is an intermediate material).”

PBS data revealed that outputs of tractors rose 114 percent, followed by jeeps and cars (34 percent), trucks (28.3pc) and motorcycles (28.24pc).

Diesel oil production soared 60 percent to 3.413 million litres in August, followed by liquefied petroleum gas (51pc), jute batching oil (30.82pc), solvent naptha (24pc) and motor spirits (17.72pc).

The central bank said local oil industry is yet to benefit from growing demand in the country. While local sales of petroleum products surged nine percent during the last fiscal, industry’s production rose only 2.8 percent.

“The domestic industry does not fully meet the regulation requiring RON (research octane number) 92 grade petroleum to be sold in the domestic market,” it added. “Resultantly, import dependence increased to bridge the growing demand-supply gap.”