Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

10 killed in Dalbandin road crash

10 killed in Dalbandin road crash

QUETTA: At least 10 were killed and 25 others injured in a road crash near Dalbandin Tuesday evening, officials and hospital sources told Geo News. The incident took place near Dalbandin when a trailer collided with a passenger bus, which initially left six people dead, according to Levies. Rescue teams immediately rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital. Later, four of the injured persons died. Over 20 others injured were under treatment at the hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement