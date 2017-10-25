10 killed in Dalbandin road crash

QUETTA: At least 10 were killed and 25 others injured in a road crash near Dalbandin Tuesday evening, officials and hospital sources told Geo News. The incident took place near Dalbandin when a trailer collided with a passenger bus, which initially left six people dead, according to Levies. Rescue teams immediately rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital. Later, four of the injured persons died. Over 20 others injured were under treatment at the hospital.