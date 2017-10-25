Dry Spell

TIMERGARA: The long dry-spell has multiplied the woes of the residents of Lower Dir as water in springs and wells in various areas of the district have run dry, forcing the residents to migrate to other areas. The residents of most areas in the district, including Maidan, Samarbagh, Jandool, Malakand Bala, Koheray, Banda, Khall and Rabat, are suffering hard.