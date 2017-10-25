Sindh govt will not give Pak Steel land to Centre, says Murad

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government would not surrender its land for the proposed revival of the Pakistan Steel. “The land belongs to the people of Sindh and we would never barter away their rights.” He said the Sindh government has its own plans to utilize the available land. “We are going to establish new industrial units, power plants and other such establishments there,” he said.

The chief minister said this on Tuesday while instructing the Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon to write a letter to the federal government informing them that the land of Pakistan Steel belongs to the provincial government. “We would never allow the land to be doled out to settle the liabilities of the Pakistan Steel which are around Rs65 billion,” he said. He said the federal government had failed to run the Pakistan Steel which is a national asset. “The steel mill has a vast potential to be transformed into a profit-making venture but it needs political will and clear business plan which does not seem to be available with the people at the helm of affairs.”

The CM said the seriousness of the federal government in the project could be assessed from the fact that Pakistan Steel has no CEO for the last one year. “The organisation is being run on ad hoc basis and the policies and plans of the mills are being conducted by those having no official authority,” he said.

Shah said the provincial government gave land to the federal government for establishing Pak Steel complex in 1970s. Now, after failing to run the project successfully, the federal government is eyeing its expensive land which doesn’t belong to them. “We would never allow any bank or corporation to take away even an inch of the Pak Steel land,” he said.

He said the liabilities of the Pak Steel were increasing due to the lopsided policies of the federal government. “We have sympathy with the employees of the organisation who have not been paid salaries for the last five months. We would raise our voice in their support.”

Pakistan Steel had approached federal government seeking assistance for recovery of its over 1,800 acres land from possession of the Sindh government and other occupants. The management plans to sell the land to settle liabilities with the SSGCL and the NBP. This move is being strongly opposed by stakeholders including employees, pensioners, dealers and contractors.