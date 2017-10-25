Vote as per conscience: Senate body adopts amendment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: At least 10 were killed and 25 others injured in a road crash near Dalbandin Tuesday evening, officials and hospital sources told Geo News. The incident took place near Dalbandin when a trailer collided with a passenger bus, which initially left six people dead, according to Levies. Rescue teams immediately rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital. Later, four of the injured persons died. Over 20 others injured were under treatment at the hospital.
QUETTA: At least 10 were killed and 25 others injured in a road crash near Dalbandin Tuesday evening, officials and hospital sources told Geo News. The incident took place near Dalbandin when a trailer collided with a passenger bus, which initially left six people dead, according to Levies. Rescue teams immediately rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital. Later, four of the injured persons died. Over 20 others injured were under treatment at the hospital.
Comments