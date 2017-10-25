Ishtiaq Baig leaves for Morocco

KARACHI: FPCCI Vice President Ishtiaq Baig has left for Morocco to attend a seminar on facilitation of trade among the OIC members, organised by the Centre of Islamic Development and Trade (ICDT)—a body of the OIC. The seminar has already kicked off on Oct 23, 2017 in Rabat and is expected to conclude on Oct 26, 2017,

OIC Secretary General Yousef Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, along with speakers from other Muslim countries, is taking part in the seminar. Pakistan’s most influential business leader Ishtiaq Baig will also give a presentation there, which is titled ‘Experience of Pakistan on Non-Tariff Bearers to Trade with OIC Countries’. He will return on Oct 28, 2017.