Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

NA speaker, opposition leader discuss next session’s agenda

NA speaker, opposition leader discuss next session’s agenda

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday discussed agenda of the forthcoming session of the National Assembly. The luncheon meeting was held at the Chamber of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq where both the leaders had discussed the political situation and agenda of the scheduled session of the National Assembly, which is commencing from November

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement