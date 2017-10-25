Dry weather to prevail

LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They added that a shallow westerly wave is affecting northern areas of the country. Met officials predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and its adjoining areas. Rainfall was only recorded at Mirkhani (02mm), Met officials said. They said that Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu, Sukkur and Padidan where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 31°C.