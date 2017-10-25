Wed October 25, 2017
National

October 25, 2017

Last witness cross-examined in ephedrine case

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi appeared before a special court on Tuesday in the ephedrine case, Geo News reported.

Abbasi, along with seven others, including his brother Basit, appeared in the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Court hearing the case. The defence counsel conducted cross-examination of the prosecution's last witness - investigation officer Imtiaz Hussain Shah. The case is being heard by CNS Court Judge Raza Pervez Akhtar.

