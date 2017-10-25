Parliamentarians, scholars support culture of tolerance,acceptance of other religions

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of various religions, including parliamentarians, educationalists, scholars and noted personalities, on Tuesday unanimously agreed promoting culture of tolerance, forbearance and acceptance of other religions in the society as pluralism is the key for a vibrant society.

Speaking in a conference on social cohesion and integration of non-Muslim citizens of Pakistan, titled “United for Promoting Peace and Interfaith Harmony”, they said hatred was the common enemy of the society. Education policy must be revisited as hate material still exists—in abundance—in the existing curriculum, polluting the minds of innocent students.

The conference was jointly organised by the Bahria University, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MORA), BARGAD and others. MORA Senior Joint Secretary Ilyas Khan was the chief guest of the conference.

The speakers said only continuity of democracy and democratic values guarantee religious freedom and pluralism in a society. The speakers agreed that the education policy should be revised by removing hate material from it as a country cannot progress without granting equal rights to minorities.

They said change of behaviour is not possible without educating prayer leaders to respect other religions. Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) guaranteed practicing religious freedom to non-Muslims in Misaq-e-Madinah.

MNA Shehryar Afridi read out 21-point joint declaration saying that the word “minority” should be encouraged to promote interfaith harmony through performing cultural activities, arts, seminars, workshops, conferences and documentaries.

The religious sentiments of all the communities are important and reciprocal for each other. Such social and religious reciprocity requires mutual respect and tolerance in the subjectivity of faith.