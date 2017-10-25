PML-N to hold vested interests accountable, says Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said Rs 112 billion have been saved by setting a great example of transparency in establishing 3600-megawatt gas-powered projects which were completed in a record period of time.

Talking to a PML-N delegation here on Monday, he said the electricity produced by the gas-powered projects was being provided to consumers at cheap rates and it was important to note that the projects had been completed with such a speed and transparency which had no resemblance in the 70-year history of the country. The world had also acknowledged the speed with which the energy projects were completed and the nation would always remember the historic achievements of the PML-N for ending the energy crisis in the country.

He said the 1320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Plant was completed in a record period of 22 months and nowhere in the world, an energy project of this capacity was completed in such a short time. Such projects were not completed in 22 months even in China. There was no doubt that a world record had been set with regard to speedy completion of energy projects.

The chief minister said the government spent national resources on public welfare in a transparent manner. Contrary to it, the past rulers set records of corruption.

He said how people who grabbed lands and got their loans worth billions of rupees written off could make hue and cry against corruption. Those leveling baseless allegations should first peep into their corrupt past. The conscious people of Pakistan had realized that the allegations of these defeated elements were just a pack of lies. He said the PML-N government would hold those doing politics of personal interests accountable.

He said when the PML-N came into power, the energy crisis had turned chaotic. The darkness of load-shedding, poverty and unemployment were gifts of the past rulers’ corruption. The Nandipur Power Plant had fallen victim to the lust of those looters. He said had the past rulers heeded the energy crisis, the country would not have been gripped by load-shedding. On the one side, there were rulers who plundered national resources and, on the other, there were elements increasing troubles for the nation with their negative politics. He said the nation would never forgive people who impeded development and made the country hostage to darkness. He said a cruel game was played with the economy of the country through plunder and sit-ins.

He said the PML-N had succeeded in the court of people by fulfilling its commitments made before the 2013 elections and would also succeed in 2018 with a new vision of public service. Meanwhile, the chief minister congratulated the national cricket team over its success against Sri Lanka in the 5th one-day match.

In a message, he said the Pakistani players proved their mettle by whitewashing the Sri Lankan team. Their hard work proved fruitful and it was hoped they would also stand victorious in the T-20 series. He also expressed grief over the death of seven people in a roof collapse at Khar, Bajaur Agency, and prayed for early recovery of the injured.