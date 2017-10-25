MML challenges ECP’s order in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Milli Muslim League (MML) here Tuesday filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dated October 11, that had declined registration of MML as a political party and, according to the petitioner, it was done on the behest of Ministry of Interior.

Petitioner MML has cited ECP and secretary Ministry of Interior as respondents. Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC will hear into this matter today (Wednesday). Petitioner adopted stance before the court that non-registration of MML is violation of administrative fairness, constitutional and statutory obligations and fundamental rights and besides it is mala fide.

According to the petitioner, ECP order is also violation of Political Parties' Order (PPO) 2002. Petitioner said that time and again it has clarified, that none of its member belongs to any proscribed or banned organisation. All office-bearers of the party are educated and there exist not even a fictitious FIR against them.

Petitioner in the by-elections of NA-120 supported an independent candidate. It is to mention here that in NA-120 elections MML had supported one Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh whose banners had a photo of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed at one side and photo of Quaid-i-Azam on the other. Petitioner contended that there are almost 352 political parties registered with ECP that neither does fulfill criteria for a political party and nor is there democracy in these parties. A number of parties formed on the regional, religious, sectarian, linguistic & tribal basis and person driven devoid of democratic values. Such political parties instead of promoting harmony, patriotism, ideology of Pakistan and protecting rights of the people of Pakistan are otherwise damaging identity, ideology of Pakistan and public interests.

Highlighting aims and objectives behind formation of MML petition states, "That some intellectual, educated, democrats and patriots people from all over the country met in Lahore and decided to form a real political party representing all the citizens of Pakistan without any distinction of race, region, tribe, language, religion, and sect to promote harmony and to make Pakistan an independent Islamic welfare state as was visualised by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. That as a result of such brain storming and commitment, a political party namely Milli Muslim League (MML) formed in accordance with Article 17(2) of the Constitution read with Article 3 of PPO 2002".

That in compliance of Article 4 of PPO, petitioner prepared constitution of the party and submitted to ECP along with list of office bearers and a certificate on August 7, 2017. ECP, however, declined to enlist MML as a political party with an only plea that Ministry of Interior has asked ECP to avoid registration of MML, the petitioner said. That it was shocking for the petitioner to learn that Interior Ministry has written a letter to ECP asking not to register MML.

According to the petitioner copy of the said letter is also not provided to the petitioner. Under the law, Ministry of Interior has no role in registration of a political party. Under Article 17(2) it is fundamental right of the citizens to either form political party or become its members.

Petitioners has prayed to the court to set aside ECP order and directions may be issued to ECP to enlist the party in its record and to complete formalities for allocation of election symbol. Petitioner further prayed that Interior Ministry may be directed not to interfere in the registration process of MML.