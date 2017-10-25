Pakistan Motor Rally reaches Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Motor Rally reached Islamabad from Khunjrab. The rally is organised by the Pakistan Army to commemorate 70th year of the country's independence.

Special welcome event was organised by Pakistan Army where a large number of people were present to encourage the participants of the rally. Live performance of renowned Sufi Opera Singer Saira Peter and Shafqat Amanat Ali enthralled the audience with their performance.

Originating from Khunjrab and passing through Gilgit and other areas, it reached Islamabad on Monday evening. The rally, which includes more than 300 jeeps, 500 bikers and 150 vintage cars drawn from 23 motor clubs across the country, started on October 21 and will culminate upon reaching Gwadar on October 31.

The routes and areas chosen for the rally are relatively less visible, developed with extraordinary efforts and serve as seeds of prosperity for Pakistan. The rally, covering over 3000 kilometres, is scoped to cover the entire promote length and breadth of the country to promote adventure sports. It will also showcase tourism potential, cultural heritage and sports talent of the country.

Besides, network piecemeal and scant clubs dealing with the motor sports will also be promoted and vintage preservation in Pakistan will be encouraged. While talking to ‘The News’ visitors of car show appreciated the initiative of Pakistan Army to organized Pakistan Motor Rally and its special welcome here in Islamabad. Visitors said it was great show, as we had a chance to see such amazing old cars. “Such events are good for the soft image of Pakistan in the world,” they added.