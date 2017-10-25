FBR tempts PARCO, OICCI for filing tax returns up to Oct 31

ISLAMABAD: After extending detailed briefing to military’s GHQ for filing of income tax returns recently, FBR has further widened the scope of its ongoing campaign to reach out to the management of PARCO and influential entity Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) to lure them for filing of their returns up to the due date of October 31, 2017.

These interactions were aimed at creating awareness regarding discharging tax obligations by the taxpayers. According to official announcement made by the FBR here on Tuesday stating that the contacts are being made as part of a countrywide exercise started last month by FBR to reach out to more than 50 large public and private sector organisations for roping in their support for the FBR's drive for filing of Income Tax returns which expires on 31st of October 2017.

In order to improve the number of tax filers and create awareness about the advantages of filing of returns, FBR Member Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) Mrs. Nausheen Javaid Amjad visited Karachi and held separate meetings with Managing Director PARCO Tariq Rizavi as well as members and office-bearers of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including OICCI Secretary General Abdul Aleem.

During the meetings, Ms Nausheen Javaid Amjad said FBR was aware of the organisations and companies diligently fulfilling their responsibility of reporting salary paid and taxes withheld from their employees. However, the employees of these companies were only fulfilling half of their legal obligation and skipping the part that required them to file their tax returns and become filers to reap a host of dividends and advantages accrued from the filing of returns, she added.

The PARCO MD and office-bearers of the OICCI lauded what they called a noble cause and initiative of FBR to create public awareness and improve the number of tax filers. They assured their full cooperation to make the FBR outreach campaign successful. Various proposals for simplifying and improving the procedures and business processes for filing of returns were also discussed and it was agreed to maintain and further enhance outreach efforts by FBR to build a stronger interface with the taxpayers.