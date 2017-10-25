Nawaz to return to Pakistan: Hasan

LAHORE: Hasan Nawaz has said there is no truth in reports that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would not visit Pakistan after visiting Saudi Arabia, reports Geo News late Tuesday night. Former PM’s son was clarifying reports that Nawaz was unlikely to visit Pakistan and he would go back to London in view of his wife’s medical condition. Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz had stated in a tweet that her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, was hospitalised again, and had requested for prayers.