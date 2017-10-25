Prior to Nawaz’s return Abbasi in Lahore, meets Shahbaz

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, just before the arrival of Nawaz Sharif in the country, reached the metropolis and held a meeting with Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Matters pertaining to the current political situation and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit were discussed during the meeting. They also exchanged views on the economy and CPEC-related issues.

According to sources, Abbasi and Shahbaz agreed on ending the politics of confrontation and continuity of the democratic process so that different development projects, including those of CPEC, could be completed on time and elections held according to schedule. The chief minister also hosted a dinner in the honour of the prime minister, which was attended by Hamza Shahbaz and other PML-N leaders who too discussed various issues with Abbasi.Later, Abbasi returned to Islamabad in a special plane.