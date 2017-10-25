Fata to be merged with KP before polls, claims Khattak

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak told the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday that the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) would be merged with the province before the 2018 general elections.

Speaking on the floor of the assembly, he said the prime minister and Chief of Army Staff had agreed in principle to merge Fata with KP and members from Fata would be part of the provincial assembly after the 2018 general polls. He said the recommendations of the provincial set-up regarding Fata's merger with the province had also been accepted.

Replying to the opposition members' questions about the financial position of the province, he said the government was not facing any financial crunch. However, he conceded that funding for ongoing schemes was short due to non-release of funds by the federal government. The federal government had to release Rs35 billion, he said, adding that last year's arrears of Rs18 billion were yet to be released while this year's amount was also pending.

"I have to erect a tent before the Prime Minister's House as despite taking the issue with the premier, finance minister and minister for water and power time and again delaying tactics are being used and the amount is not released. The opposition members should also join me in the protest as it is an issue of the rights of the province," he said.

The opposition members including Anisa Zaib Tahirkheli of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Syed Jafar Shah of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Sahibzada Sanaullah of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) also announced their support to this cause. They said it was an issue of the rights of the province and all the political parties were united on this issue. They said lack of funds was leading to delay in execution of development schemes and cold weather in the coming months would further delay the projects if funds were not released at the earliest.

Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak said there was some good news as all the provinces had agreed on the resources distribution according to the AGN Qazi formula and this issue would be raised in the upcoming meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI). He demanded convening of the CCI meeting.

The chief minister added that the federal authorities had accepted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's recommendation about Fata's merger with the province "The Prime Minister and Army Chief have agreed to our recommendation. Fata would be merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and members from the tribal areas would be elected to our provincial assembly in the 2013 general elections and would be part of this House," he declared while saying he was sharing the good news with the lawmakers.

"The federal and provincial bureaucracy should not create further hurdles in the merger so that the longstanding demand of people of the tribal areas and KP could be accepted," he maintained.