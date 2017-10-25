Hurriyat rejects talks with India until Pakistan is made partof it

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of highly anticipated visit by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Pakistan and India, the Modi government had a sudden change of vision, and decided to reverse its four-year old Kashmir policy in which it had vowed that it would never enter into dialogue with the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Modi has nominated former chief of the Intelligence Bureau Dineshwar Sharma as the new interlocutor with a brief to consult all stakeholders, including the separatists, in IHK, and according to reports will have “complete freedom” to talk “all groups and individuals” , including the Hurriyat.

However, Pakistan while emphasising “the indispensability of dialogue”, finds this new offer appear to be neither “sincere” nor “realistic”, while the Hurriyat Conference rejected the peace talks offer, demanding that there can be no talks until Pakistan is made a part of the dialogue process.

“Till the time all three parties sit together, the issue cannot be resolved,” said Moulvi Abbas Ansari, a senior Hurriyat leader, referring to the governments of India and Pakistan, and Kashmiris.

Pakistan on Tuesday said it did not feel very optimistic over this new U-turn by New Delhi and said it was of paramount importance that emphasis should be first to bring an end to the Indian state-sponsored terrorism in IHK and to have dialogue for peacefully resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Sharma was told by New Delhi that he should initiate a sustained interaction and dialogue to understand legitimate aspirations of people in Jammu and Kashmir, while meeting with elected representatives, political parties, different organisations and individuals. “The designated interlocutor had been entrusted with the task of understanding the “legitimate aspirations” of the Kashmiri people -- which in reality had been known for 70 years, i.e. realisation of their right to self-determination,” spokesman at the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He also pointed out that if anything, the Indian government’s announcement illustrated a recognition -- once again -- of the futility of the use of force and of the indispensability of dialogue. “However, for any dialogue process to be meaningful and result-oriented, it has to include the three main parties -- India, Pakistan and the Kashmiris. In that context, without the participation of the Hurriyat leadership, no interaction or dialogue would carry any weight or meaning,” he added.

As Tillerson heads towards New Delhi, important is also the fact that before leaving Washington, the secretary of state pointed to Pakistan which he said has two very troubled borders. “And we’d like to help them take the tension down on both of those and secure a future stable Pakistan government which we think improves relations in the region as well,” Tillerson had remarked.

While the Foreign Office had not reacted to this comment, the PPP Senator Sherry Rehman says, “Secretary Tillerson’s statement on Pakistan’s legitimate worries on its two borders reflects a mature grip on the evolving strategic situation.”

Meanwhile, reaction from a pro-Delhi Kashmiri leader, former chief minister Omar Abdullah, was cautious when he remarked, he would “keep an open mind and wait to see results of the dialogue process”. He tweeted without naming Modi that this was “a resounding defeat of those who could only see use of force as a solution”.